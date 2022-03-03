Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDIMF. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $$3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Black Diamond Group (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

