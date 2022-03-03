International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.