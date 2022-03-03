Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $362,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $463.49 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.14 and a 52 week high of $472.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.51 and a 200-day moving average of $418.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

