Bremer Bank National Association Buys New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.