Analysts Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) PT at $151.67

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $141.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $119.64 and a 12-month high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.