4,945 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.