Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $274.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

