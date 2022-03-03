Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETV stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

