Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

See Also

Dividend History for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.