Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

