John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $42.20 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.