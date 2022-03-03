John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $42.20 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 107.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.