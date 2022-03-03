Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.73

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $794.72 million, a PE ratio of 167.13 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
