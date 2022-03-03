Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.73

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $794.72 million, a PE ratio of 167.13 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Titan International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 341,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

