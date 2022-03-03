Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Declines By 69.9%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TOKCF stock remained flat at $$66.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (Get Rating)

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.