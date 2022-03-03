Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Declines By 69.9%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
TOKCF stock remained flat at $$66.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (TOKCF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.