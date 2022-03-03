UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

