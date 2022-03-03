Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 395.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTCM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,754. Tautachrome has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Tautachrome alerts:

About Tautachrome (Get Rating)

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tautachrome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tautachrome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.