Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.91.

NYSE BNS opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

