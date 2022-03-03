Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.86.
URBN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 29,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
