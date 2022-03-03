Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.86.

URBN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 29,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

