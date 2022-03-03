The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$360.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.88. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 247.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $13,435,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

