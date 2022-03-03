Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

NYSE NVG remained flat at $$15.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

