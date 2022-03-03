Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.
NYSE NVG remained flat at $$15.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $18.27.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
