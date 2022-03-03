PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.

PMF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,533. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

