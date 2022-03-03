PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.
PMF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,533. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.