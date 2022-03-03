Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

