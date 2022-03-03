Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $377.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

