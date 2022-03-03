UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $117,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

