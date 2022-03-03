MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.57 or 0.06581749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.00 or 1.00506812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

