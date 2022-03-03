Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

