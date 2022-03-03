Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

