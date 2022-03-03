Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,324 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.39. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

