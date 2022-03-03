Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGT opened at $12.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

