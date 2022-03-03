First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.23. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $200.36 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.41.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

