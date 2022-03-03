UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Clorox worth $146,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,957,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

