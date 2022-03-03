Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

JRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,659. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

