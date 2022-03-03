Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JGH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,704. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

