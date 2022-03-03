Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. 10,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

