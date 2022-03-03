Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hooker Furniture has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,913. The company has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

