Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ETY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,706. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $162,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

