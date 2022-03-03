Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 95,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,485,150. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.