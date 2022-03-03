Craig Hallum Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $15.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $9,096,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

