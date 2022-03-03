Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCT traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.15. 3,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

