BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Announces Earnings Results

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 3,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,263. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BRP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BRP Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.