Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.97

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 136961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

