JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $38.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.02.

PLUG stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 421,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,810,117. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

