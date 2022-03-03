Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $15.04. Gogo shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 36,340 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gogo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after buying an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

