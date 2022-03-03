Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on O. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.03. 32,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,039. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

