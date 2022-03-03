Analysts Offer Predictions for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 18,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $600.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.33% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

