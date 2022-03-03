Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 203,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

