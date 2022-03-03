Craig Hallum Cuts CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $15.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $433.46 million, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 2.58. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About CarParts.com (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
