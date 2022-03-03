Craig Hallum Cuts CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $15.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $433.46 million, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 2.58. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,453 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

