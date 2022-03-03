SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEMrush traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 2,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 358,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.