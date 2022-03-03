Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $44.53, but opened at $43.01. Progyny shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 3,488 shares.

Specifically, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

