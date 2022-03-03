Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 10258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

