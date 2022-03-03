Beam Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.75 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $38.75 million and $11.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00028714 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000888 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,785,680 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

