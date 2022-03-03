Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,717. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.57 million, a P/E ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 372,278 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

